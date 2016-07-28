Business Insider UK wins Association of Online Publishers award

Business Insider UK Business Insider UK team celebrates their AOP award.

Business Insider UK continues to be recognised for its innovation and success. The site recently received the award for “Best Online Media Property / Brand B2B” of the year by the UK-based Association of Online Publishers. Business Insider UK won over The Drum and Risk.net.

The AOP Digital Publishing Awards recognises excellence in online publishing. Its jury includes digital industry leaders from advertising, technology and publishing.

The award follows on the heels of Business Insider UK’s recognition in May for “Best Launch of the Year” by the British Media Awards.

Business Insider UK was launched at the end of 2014 with a team of 11, and now totals 36.

The site quickly became the most popular business news site in the UK, a position it still holds, with 6.4 million unique users a month, according to Google Analytics.

NOW WATCH: This lunch box for adults could change the way you eat



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.