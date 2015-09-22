The 32 richest people in UK media 2015, ranked by income

BT BT CEO Gavin Patterson features high up in the rankings.

UK media has a handful of dominant, well-known players — and some of their execs are rewarded handsomely for their positions in the market.

The most recognised company in the UK media market worldwide is most likely the BBC, but the publicly funded corporation’s execs don’t actually receive the biggest annual salaries compared with their peers.

Our list this year is predominantly made up of white men — there are just two women in the rankings.

Methodology: Our ranking looked at UK companies’ annual reports, taking account of total 2014 compensation, which includes salary, share awards, bonuses, and other incentives. The ranking starts at those who earned £400,000 or more and works upwards. It looks at compensation only, so it does not include proprietors and other execs who hold a lot of their net worth in stock they have accumulated over previous years, and through other assets and investments.

We realise there is a flaw with looking only at this data: big media companies including Daily Express owner Northern & Shell, Telegraph Media Group, magazine publisher Condé Nast International, Global Radio, business publisher Haymarket, and regional media group Local World only list the remuneration of the unnamed highest-paid director in their Companies House filings, so we didn’t include them.

And of course, many of the biggest UK media brands are owned by international companies — News Corp owns The Sun and The Times, for example — which don’t list UK executive pay in their company filings.

This list is by no means extensive, but does give a good indication as to who some of the best-paid UK-based media execs are in the business. Let us know in the comments if we’ve missed anybody obvious out.

