Business Insider UK celebrates its 2nd Anniversary

November is the 2nd Anniversary of the launch of Business Insider UK.

Our original mission was to bring Business Insider’s unique style of business news — obsessive, real-time, and social — to the UK.

We targeted an underserved growing audience: business leaders of today and tomorrow who have grown accustomed to consuming the content they want, when and how they want it.

In just two years, we’ve become one of the most widely-read, viewed, and shared sources of business news in the UK, often taking the top slot in terms of monthly visitors (of which we currently have 6.5 million, as well as 50 million monthly page views and over 650,000 likes on our Business Insider UK Facebook page).

Business Insider The launch team, two years ago.

We began with a small, crack team of writers and staff working closely alongside our US-based global product and tech teams. The launch started with a bang, with an exclusive story about how both houses of parliament are literally collapsing.

We’ve come a long way since then. We now have over 40 staff in our London office. Besides our round-the-clock coverage of finance, tech, politics, and business news, we’ve dedicated more time and resources to original reporting from London. Here’s a sample of the results of that ongoing investment:

Claudia Romeo / Business Insider The editorial team celebrates two years in business.

On the business side, we continue to see rapid growth in our digital-native offerings. We are proud to have recently partnered with leading brands including Oracle, Huawei, KPMG, and Rolex. Each understands the rapid shifts in digital consumption and how Business Insider can help connect brands with a new generation of smart, ambitious readers.

Our hard work has been recognised by our industry. We’ve won two awards: British Media Awards’ “Digital Launch of the Year” and AOP’s “Best Online Media Property / Brand B2B.”

Lastly, our success in the UK has helped pave the way for more national editions around the globe — there are currently a dozen regional versions of Business Insider, from Singapore to Netherlands, with more to come.

As 2017 approaches, we look forward to more — more growth, more social engagement, more scoops, and more video.

We’ve certainly come a long way since Day 1 and we’re extremely excited about where we’re going next …

