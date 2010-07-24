Announcing The Business Insider T-Shirt Contest

UPDATE: Deadline End of Business Today!



Can you beat the current entrants?



OK, witty readers, here’s your chance to show how clever you are: help us create Business Insider T-shirts!

In July, we are opening a store on Zazzle.com. To stock it with great T-shirts, we are launching a reader contest. We will create a T-shirt with the best tag line for each Business Insider vertical:

Silicon Alley Insider (Startups and tech)

Clusterstock (Wall Street)

The Money Game (Econ and Policy)

War Room (Management)

The Wire (Media)

The submission should be under 75 characters and contain no proper names of people, businesses, etc. and no (excessive) profanity. The tag line can be ironic, madcap, or just plain funny.

Each winner will get bragging rights, five T-shirts to share with friends and family, and 5% of net sales of your T-shirt for the next year!

Leave your submission in the comments. In order for us to contact you, you’ll need to login or register for a Business Insider account so we have your email address. (We will never sell your information to any third party.) Hint — your name will appear in blue when you leave a comment if you have registered and logged-in correctly.

We will announce the finalists in mid-July and then ask readers to vote on the winners.

Thanks and good luck!

