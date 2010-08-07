The Business Insider Crowd-Sourced T-Shirts Are Ready!

Bridget Williams

You have spoken.   The winners of this year’s T-Shirt slogan contest are:

  • One of our winning slogans.Because Geeks Like Money Too  – submitted by hitchcott  (SAI)
  • I am too big to fail  – submitted by blackstone (Clusterstock)
  • The Money Game: Played by Invisible Hands – submitted by CU Writer (Money Game)
  • I am a [business] model – submitted by blackstone  (War Room)
  • Stream this shirt – submitted by pierreburgot (The Wire)
  • Here’s What You Need To Know – submitted by The Obvious Choice (Business Insider)

To claim the prize, winners must be registered with Business Insider.  If you submitted without registering (and a few winners did!), you need to send me an email in the next three days and we can verify your identity, or you are out of luck.   Winners will receive a portion of the net sales for the first year. 

For our other finalists, good news for you: Your slogans will also be immortalised in the new Business Insider Zazzle Store.  

Now check out the designs, let us know what you think, and buy a couple. Birthdays, Bar Mitzvahs, labour Day parties: any occasion is a good occasion for a clever T-shirt.

Thanks to all for your participation. 

