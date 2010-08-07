The Business Insider Crowd-Sourced T-Shirts Are Ready!

You have spoken. The winners of this year’s T-Shirt slogan contest are:



One of our winning slogans.Because Geeks Like Money Too – submitted by hitchcott (SAI)

I am too big to fail – submitted by blackstone (Clusterstock)

The Money Game: Played by Invisible Hands – submitted by CU Writer (Money Game)

I am a [business] model – submitted by blackstone (War Room)

Stream this shirt – submitted by pierreburgot (The Wire)

Here’s What You Need To Know – submitted by The Obvious Choice (Business Insider)

To claim the prize, winners must be registered with Business Insider. If you submitted without registering (and a few winners did!), you need to send me an email in the next three days and we can verify your identity, or you are out of luck. Winners will receive a portion of the net sales for the first year.

For our other finalists, good news for you: Your slogans will also be immortalised in the new Business Insider Zazzle Store.

Now check out the designs, let us know what you think, and buy a couple. Birthdays, Bar Mitzvahs, labour Day parties: any occasion is a good occasion for a clever T-shirt.

Thanks to all for your participation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.