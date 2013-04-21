WANTED: Paid Summer Events Intern

Business Insider is looking for an awesome intern to join our events team this summer.



Don’t be fooled by the term “intern.” Our paid interns spend their time doing meaningful work: researching, analysing, preparing decks and reports, prospecting, and more.

Working out of our NYC office it’s not all work: We have lots of free snacks and a ping-pong table, where interns have been known to give full-timers a run for their money.

When it comes to qualifications, an events, digital media, or marketing background helps, as do strong analytic and writing skills. Excel and PPT are a must. Strong interest in the internet, events, social media, marketing, or sales are required.

From analytics to event logistics and prospecting for sponsorship leads, this internship will teach you how to bring the Business Insider brand to life at events.

Please email your cover letter and resume to Valerie Reimer at [email protected].

Interested in a internship but have never heard of Business Insider? Here’s some reading on our company and where we’re headed.

