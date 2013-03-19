FUTURE JOURNALISTS: Now Is The Time To Apply To Business Insider's Paid Summer Internship Program

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Business Insider is looking for several paid interns to join our editorial team this summer!As an intern at Business Insider, there’s no getting coffee, filing, or making copies.



Our interns are an integral part of our team. Many of our current writers and editors started as interns.

BI Interns spend their time doing meaningful work: researching, writing, pitching and producing features — even breaking news if the timing’s right.

Interns are encouraged to work full-time if their schedule allows. We require 3 days a week minimum.

Other perks? We have tons of free snacks, a great office environment, and a ping-pong table where we hold quarterly tournaments.

When it comes to qualifications, a journalism background and experience writing for a news site always helps, as do copy-editing skills and light HTML and Photoshop experience. Knowledge of social media and previous writing experience are both useful, too.

Please send your resume and three journalism clips to [email protected] Please describe which BI section(s) interest you most and why. (Don’t know what our sections are? Check out the nav bar on the home page.) And, please note: this internship requires that you work in our Manhattan office.

Interested in a journalism internship but have never heard of Business Insider? Here’s some reading on our company and where we’re headed.

