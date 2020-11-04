Seeking nominations for the top public relations in the tech industry

Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images

The tech industry has come under scrutiny by lawmakers, the public, and media in recent years over its handling of misinformation and privacy issues, fears of job losses through automation, and other concerns.

Business Insider is seeking nominations for the top tech PR pros that tech CEOs trust to wrangle crises, fix reputations, and build trust with reporters.

Nominations are due November 18.

Last month, Tesla dissolved its public relations department, demonstrating its willingness to grow its business without actively seeking publicity through news outlets or advertising.

But other tech companies rely heavily on agencies or own in-house teams to spin their stories to the press.

Business Insider is seeking nominations for a list of the top PR pros for tech companies seeking to wrangle crises and burnish their reputations and who have solid relationships with the press.

We’re looking for people who work in-house or at an agency, who have the top title or are a rising star early in their career. The list will be based on nominations, original reporting, and publicly available information.

Similar lists Business Insider has published include the 27 Most Influential Fixers and 15 top financial PR pros.

Submit your nominations for the top financial PR pros through the form below by November 18. We plan to publish this list in the coming weeks.

<iframe src=”https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScBFjtTEZVWYNxSToz1IoCF4TGjbEEvRBh17Rl36C5F39_ZGQ/viewform?embedded=true” width=”640″ height=”1019″ frameborder=”0″ marginheight=”0″ marginwidth=”0″>Loadingâ€¦</iframe>

