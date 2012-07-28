Business Insider Is Looking For A Community Intern

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Business Insider is looking for a paid intern to help oversee our community of thousands of readers. The position will involve comment moderation, interacting with users, and helping us develop new ways to engage our community.We want someone who knows the difference between a good comments section and a bad one. Someone who is able to wade into a long comment thread and quickly separate insightful, on-topic entries from irrelevant or offensive ones.



The ideal candidate, of course, is active in different online communities. Are you a Redditor, the author of Wikipedia entries or someone who regularly leaves comments on news websites? Do you have strong feelings about the recently-overhauled comments systems of YouTube, Gawker, or the New York Times? Does it annoy you when you come across an irrelevant or spammy comment on your favourite website? If so, we want to hear from you.

A year of experience in social media or online journalism is useful. Essential is a familiarity with the web, experience working in a content management system, and an understanding of Business Insider and what we’re all about. You don’t need to be a computer scientist to apply for this internship, but you must be skilled at using the web, and be able to learn a process or a program quickly when necessary.

If you think you’re the one for the job, please email your resume, writing samples, and cover letter to [email protected] Please note: this internship requires a minimum of three days per week at our Manhattan offices. Thanks in advance.

