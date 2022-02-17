We are seeking nominations for our first-ever rising stars of the courtroom — here’s how to apply

We’re looking for young litigators standing out in the courtroom. Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Insider is putting together its first-ever list of the best young litigation talent.

We want to hear about the lawyers standing out in courtroom hearings, whether trials or appeals.

The deadline to apply is April 1. Please submit your ideas through this form.

We’re seeking nominations for Business Insider’s inaugural list of rising stars of the courtroom, and we want to hear from you.

If you know an up-and-comer who should be considered, please submit your suggestions via this form.

We’re looking for young lawyers who are killing it in their litigation practices, who have persuaded juries and judges in trials and oral arguments. The ones who will one day be household names in the legal community.

Criteria and methodology

We ask that nominees be 40 and under as of June 1, 2022. They can be lawyers in Big Law, smaller firms, government, nonprofits, or elsewhere, as long as they’re based in the United States. We won’t be taking past awards or recognitions into account — just their litigation work and courtroom acumen. We also won’t be considering written advocacy; while brief-writing is an essential skill for litigators, we are focused on courtroom advocacy. Editors will make final decisions.

Please make your submission through this form to have your selection considered for the list.

Please be as specific as possible in your submission. The deadline is April 1.

You can email legal editor Stephanie Russell-Kraft at [email protected] if you have any questions or trouble submitting your nomination.