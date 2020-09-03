We are seeking nominations for our first ever Rising Stars of Real Estate — here's how to apply

Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Summary List Placement

We’re seeking nominations for Business Insider’s inaugural list of rising stars of real estate, and we want to hear from you.

If you know a hotshot that should be considered, please submit your suggestions below or via this form.

We’re looking for the leaders of tomorrow, those making notable contributions or accomplishments and setting themselves apart from their class in commercial and residential real estate. The nominations are open to professionals working in real estate as well as those in other industries with a focus on real estate.

Criteria and methodology

Our selection criteria: We ask that nominees be 35 or under as of November 30, based in the US, and stand out from their peers. We are seeking the best and the brightest working in real estate in roles including, but not limited to, developers, investors, and brokers. Editors will make final decisions.

Please make your submission below or through this form by October 16th to have your selection considered for the list. Please be as specific as possible in your submission.

Please email Michelle Abrego at [email protected] with any questions or issues submitting nominations.

