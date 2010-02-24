Check Out The Party We Threw In San Francisco!

Business Insider took San Francisco by storm last week for the Regus “Startup The Decade” networking open-bar. The party was held at the Bay-sweeping Regus One Market Street office location.
Click here to check out photos from the party →
Find out more about Sponsor Posts.
Danielle Lacombe, Business Insider's Account Manager and Alyson Shontell, Business Insider's Sales Planner
For more San Francisco Regus offices and information, visit http://www.regus.com/bayarea
Business Insider's Danielle Lacombe and Nicholas Carlson, who flew from New York for the event
For more San Francisco Regus offices and information, visit http://www.regus.com/bayarea
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.