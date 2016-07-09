Business Insider is hiring a sales marketing manager

Business Insider, the largest digital business news site, and publisher of Tech insider and Insider, now reaches an audience of more than 100 million readers each month. Given our incredible growth, we are hiring a Sales Marketing Manager. We need an experienced and enthusiastic digital media expert who is capable of creating digital ad solutions for B2B and B2C clients. An insatiable curiosity combined with the ability to translate abstract concepts and ideas into actionable marketing solutions is essential.

Candidates must be creative thinkers and passionate about storytelling, digital media solutions, and the CPG category. Success will be highly dependent upon the candidate’s ability to develop advertiser ideas and marketing collateral that position Business Insider, Tech Insider and Insider as the best digital advertiser solution.

Job duties:

Responsible for developing scalable custom advertising programs that represent the BI, TI, I brands, and illustrate innovative thinking in the digital landscape

Expert in crafting digital storytelling concepts by leveraging innovative and emerging digital platforms, such as virtual reality, social extensions, podcasts, event executions

Develop content marketing and content distribution strategies for campaigns and programs

Own development of sales marketing programs and create all supporting materials to ultimately drive client adoption

Work with Research to inform and substantiate the validity of each program

Deep expertise in creating large, medium, and small programs

Partner with sales in-market to gain insights, drive adoption, and bring back informed client objectives; well versed in our offerings and aids in strategic conversations to help sell in programs

Works closely with Media Planning, Sales Development, Editorial, Creative, and other internal teams to ide ate, create, and bring programs to market

Responsible for developing RFP responses that encompass these custom advertising programs, as well as standard campaign elements

Partner with Director of Sales Development and other Sales Marketing Managers to develop workflow processes and best practices; partner with Sales Planners to enhance standard campaign proposals

Requirements:

Bring subject matter expertise in CPG and lifestyle categories; has a firm grasp of the industry and competitive marketplace, what other advertisers are doing, what competitors are doing

4+ years of Sales Marketing experience, working for a fast-paced digital publisher

Proven ability to develop ideas, tell stories, and drive enthusiasm for ad solutions

College degree and expertise in PowerPoint

Ability to thrive in a fluid environment

If this sounds like the right next step in your career, please apply online and tell us why you’re a good fit for the gig. Thanks in advance.

