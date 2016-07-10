Business Insider is hiring a sales development manager

Business Insider, the largest digital business news site, and publisher of Tech insider and Insider, reaches an audience of more than 100 million readers each month. Given our incredible growth, we are hiring a Manager of Sales Development. We need an experienced enthusiastic digital media expert who is capable of telling stories, creating advertising solutions, and managing a team. An insatiable curiosity combined with the ability to tell convincing stories is essential.

Manages the Sales Development team, including day-to-day management of the team members and their work, and ensuring team is meeting deadlines and deliverable

Oversees the development of RFP responses, working closely with the Sales Planners to: Develop the big ideas Collaborate with internal stakeholders (Editorial, Studios, Ad Product) and vetting ideas Complete proposal decks that accurately answer challenges outlined in RFP and position Business Insider as the solution to those challenges Partner with Sales, Sales Marketing, BI Studios, Media Planning and Editorial to develop winning responses for all proposal decks

Work closely with Sales Marketing team to identify relevant sponsorship opportunities for clients

Act as the quality gatekeeper for all Sales Development deliverable, including proposal decks, marketing collateral, and Sales presentations for meetings, and ensure materials exceed expectations

Ensure Sales Planners are incorporating the correct solutions for each proposal, while effectively and accurately conveying BI’s unique value proposition and rationale

Assist Sales Planners in facilitating and leading RFP brainstorm meetings

Answer questions from Sales and clients/agencies about proposal submissions during the pre-sales process

Deep knowledge of all BI ad offerings — ad products, content programs, distribution, and audience research; stays on top of ad innovation in the industry and brings ideas to the team

Leads and mentors the team to facilitate the career development of Sales Planners

Qualifications

Proven ability to conceive and develop cohesive digital advertising opportunities for B2B and B2C advertisers, specifically within the business, tech, finance, and consumer space

4+ years of management experience leading a successful and cohesive team

Strong knowledge of a digital publisher’s pre-sales process; proven experience in honing a process to drive efficiencies

Extremely detail-oriented

Ability to meet tight deadlines and manage multiple deliverables at once

Strong interest in staying current on industry trends, technologies, and platforms

If this sounds like the perfect gig for you, please apply online and tell us why you’re a good fit for the role.

Thanks in advance.

