Business Insider Readers Expect An iPad Blowout

Photo: AP

Apple will report earnings after the bell this afternoon and one of the key numbers everyone will be looking at is how many iPads Apple shipped last quarter.(Click here for live coverage. Click here for our preview.)



The Street consensus is 6.2 million iPads, according to Piper Jaffray’s Gene Munster, whose own estimate is 5.5 million.

But Business Insider readers have higher expectations.

Of the 177 people who participated in our informal iPad sales poll today:

71% think Apple will report 6 million or more iPad shipments

47% think Apple will report 7 million or more

17% think Apple will report 8 million or more

29% think Apple will report fewer than 6 million

15% think Apple will report fewer than 5 million

