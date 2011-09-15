Business Insider Is Raising A Big, New Round

Photo: Business Insider

When we came out to San Francisco for TechCrunch Disrupt, we expected to learn about other startups, not our own.But while we were partying with Qwiki and GetAround last night, a source informed us about a round of financing Business Insider is currently raising.



We followed up with another source close to the matter who confirmed the news.

The online news site is raising “something closer to $5 million than $10 million,” the second source says. The source declined to say who was leading the round.

We asked our Editor in Chief and CEO, Henry Blodget, about the round. He smiled (our editor Nicholas Carlson reports from New York), but declined to comment.

Business Insider was founded in 2007 by Henry Blodget, Kevin Ryan, and Dwight Merriman. It currently gets about 12 million monthly unique visitors and is one of the largest independent business sites in the world. BI was slightly profitable in 2010. Henry Blodget recently discussed the company’s business and financials publicly here.

Business Insider has raised about $6 million to date from a slew of investors including Allen & Company LLC, RRE, Marc Andreessen, Ken Lerer, Roger Ehrenberg, and Kohlberg Ventures. We expect it will use the round to flesh out its sales team and launch new verticals.

