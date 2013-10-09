What The Heck? Send Your Weird Qs To Business Insider Science!

Why do cats purr? Are peach pits really poisonous? What is the Paleo diet?

Business Insider Science is launching a Q&A series, but we need your help to get the ball rolling.

If you have a science-related question — spanning everything from space to health to the environment — email [email protected] with the subject line “Q&A” or tweet your question to @BI_Science or post to our Facebook page.

We’ll do our best to answer your queries and post the responses on our website.

We look forward to hearing from you!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.