What you need to know on Wall Street today

Prime Finance is Business Insider’s midday summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

Wall Street is winding down today ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The top stories from Business Insider’s finance team today involve Goldman Sachs, Barclays and an expected boom in restructuring work.

We take a look at Goldman Sachs’ relationships with a string of startups, as the bank dials up its investments in early-stage companies.

There is also news that Barclays considered moving its investment banking headquarters from London to New York before ultimately deciding against it.

We also take a look at the advisory firms and law firms that are hiring for an uptick in restructuring work.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday –

Uber is poaching Goldman Sachs’ staff – Three mid-level bankers in Goldman Sachs’ technology investment banking group in San Francisco have left to take positions at ride service company Uber in recent months

DEUTSCHE BANK: It would be ‘foolish’ for AIG to listen to ‘activist agitator’ Carl Icahn – Activist investor Carl Icahn has pushed AIG to split off its mortgage and life-insurance operations and focus on its core property and causality-insurance business.

The war of words between the heroes of ‘Flash Boys’ and the New York Stock Exchange is escalating –The war of words between upstart trading venue IEX and the New York Stock Exchange has taken a new turn.

Wall Street is not going to like ‘The Big Short’ movie – “The Big Short” movie debuted at the Ziegfeld Theatre in Midtown Manhattan on Monday evening, and Wall Street is not going to like it.

One Credit Suisse analyst just couldn’t believe how much his Thanksgiving turkey cost at Stop & Shop – “So here is a question about turkey. I literally just bought our turkey at Stop & Shop $75, $3.12 a pound. I mean it seems like a shockingly high price.”

RBS is using Facebook to replace company emails – Kevin Hanley, head of design at RBS, said: “I think Facebook lets us communicate, discuss and solve problems that other solutions, such as email, simply can’t.”

A simple way young people can avoid a major faux pas at a Wall Street bank – Navigating Wall Street as a millennial can be tricky.

These 12 massive housing markets are too hot – Many of the most attractive housing markets in the world are vastly overpriced.

The next big investment theme could be a cancer treatment – One of the most promising long-term investment opportunities could be a cancer treatment known as immunotherapy.

China’s biggest brokerage overstated its derivatives business by $166 billion – Citic Securities

blamed the error on a “system upgrade” and said it has been corrected.

Elsewhere on the web –

BTG Pactual CEO Esteves Arrested In Brazil’s Graft Probe, Police Say – Bloomberg

At Skadden, Tax Law Isn’t So Boring as Inversions Raise the Stakes – The Wall Street Journal

NOW WATCH: How a successful investment banker used insider information to bankroll his mistress and child



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.