APPLY NOW: Business Insider is hiring a Politics Reporter

Are you a politics junkie who’s obsessed with the the ins and outs of the new administration and Congress? Do you constantly refresh Twitter and know what a Donald Trump tweetstorm looks like?

If so, you may be the perfect Politics Reporter for Business Insider. We’re hiring!

The Politics Reporter is responsible for monitoring US political events and developments and reporting on them in real time.

The ideal reporter would bring with them an array of sources among Washington’s power players, as well as a minimum of three years of experience in political journalism. He or she is always thinking up an angle on the news that has gone unnoticed — the real story behind the superficial news — able to break news and write exclusive, attention-grabbing stories.

The ideal Politics Reporter has:

Excellent news judgment

A knack for telling stories and sharing political news in a smart, accessible way

The ability to write and edit quickly and accurately

A minimum of three years of experience covering politics for a digital publication

APPLY HERE with a résumé and cover letter if this sounds like the job for you.

Please note that this position requires that you work either at Business Insider’s headquarters in Manhattan, or remotely in Washington, DC. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.