APPLY NOW: Business Insider is hiring a Politics Reporter

Are you a politics junkie who’s obsessed with the fascinating 2016 presidential campaign? Do you obsessively watch the Sunday-morning political talk shows? Do you constantly refresh Twitter and know what a Donald Trump tweetstorm looks like?

If so, you may be the perfect Politics Reporter for Business Insider.

The Politics Reporter is responsible for monitoring US political events and developments, and reporting on them in real time.

He or she is always thinking up an angle on the news that has gone unnoticed — the real story behind the superficial news.

If there’s a major congressional vote or campaign speech, you should be able to write about it in a way that’s relatable and compelling. If a politician sends an embarrassing tweet, you should be among the first to see it.

The ideal Politics Reporter has:

Excellent news judgment

A knack for telling stories and sharing political news in a smart, accessible way

The ability to write and edit quickly and accurately

One to two years of experience covering politics for a digital publication

APPLY HERE with a résumé and cover letter if this sounds like the job for you.

Please note that this position requires that you work in our Manhattan office. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

