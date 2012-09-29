Business Insider Photo Composition Tutorial Review

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
A follow up to the online tutorial on the basics of photo composition, this slideshow goes through a series of photos and explains what does and doesn’t work and why.In the words of Henri Cartier-Bresson,one of the first street photographers and photojournalists:
“To me, photography is the simultaneous recognition, in a fraction of a second, of the significance of an event as well as of a precise organisation of forms which give that event its proper expression.”
Construct images around your main subject. This is a picture of the chandelier, but it also shows you the whole office and something about the office.
Framing...here the subject is reading white cards hanging on a tree, using the cards really helps highlight him.
utilise elements in your scene to construct the image and focus the eye...Why does this picture not work? (Besides the fact that it is one of those annoying photos of yourself in a mirror...)
By coming in tighter and making use of existing framing the picture becomes much more engaging (even though it is still a ridiculous photo someone in the mirror).
Try and look at things from a completely different way. And use balancing elements (without the clouds that would be a lot of empty space).
Rule of thirds in landscape scenes...The focus in on the cityscape, so the skyline covers only the top third of the image.
You only need the right light on the right spot...it is ok that the rest of the image is a little dark...in fact, it helps.
Where is your subject and where is the light...in this case they are in the exact right spot...concerts make it kind of easy.
In the wild, consider where light is coming from and how you can use it best in your image. Normally, you want to shoot with the light behind you but sometimes it can work to shoot into the light.
Reflections can almost always make a boring scene more interesting...and imagine what they can do to scenes that are already interesting!
Make sure everything is clean and lined up. Also, when posing people have them stand with body at about a 45º angle to the camera and turn their heads only towards the camera.
