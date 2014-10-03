Business Insider Is Looking For A Paid Entertainment Intern This Fall

Business Insider is looking for a paid intern to work on our Entertainment team.

BI Entertainment interns spend their time writing breaking news, in-depth features, and slide shows surrounding many facets of the entertainment industry. You’ll get an author byline for every post you write.

We’re looking for someone who is smart, organised, and follows the entertainment industry closely. You should be comfortable conducting in-depth research and pursuing interviews with industry talent and analysts on films, television, music, and the business side of entertainment.

As for qualifications, a journalism background and experience writing for a news site always helps, as do copy-editing skills and light HTML and Photoshop experience. Knowledge of social media and previous writing experience are both useful, too.

APPLY HERE with a resume and cover letter if interested, and specify why you’re interested in working on Entertainment.

Please note that this internship requires that you work in our Manhattan office. The internship term runs for approximately six months, with some flexibility on start and end dates. Interns are encouraged to work full-time (40 hours a week) if their schedule allows.

