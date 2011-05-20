Business Insider Now: While Real Republican Contenders Wait In The Wings, Weirdos Grab The Headlines

Business Insider Now is a daily podcast featuring BI editors and guests on the biggest news of the day.



If Donald Trump is officially out, which Republican will challenge incumbent President Barack Obama in the 2012 elections? Mitt Romney? Chris Christie?

Also, Clusterstock’s Courtney Comstock joins us to talk about the ongoing Dominique Strauss-Kahn scandal as we discuss why maids are taking over the news.

