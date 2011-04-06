Congratulations To The Winner Of Our NCAA Bracket Contest (Whoever You Are)

Photo: ESPN

Now that the NCAA tournament is over, it’s time for the fortunate few to collect their winnings from bracket pools all over the country.The winner of the Business Insider Bracket Challenge? Some user named “jdmcg1.”



His bracket — which picked UConn over UNLV (sorry, wrong 8-seed) — bested 181 other entrants to take the crown and become eligible for a meal with Business Insider editors Jay Yarow, Joe Weisenthal, Glynnis MacNicol, and your truly. Drop us a line to collect!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.