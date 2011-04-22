Business Insider Is Moving To Its New World Headquarters!

Photo: Business Insider

Well, it’s moving day here at Business Insider.Everyone has packed all their stuff up and gone home, and the movers are about to arrive. Later this afternoon, they’re going to lug our stuff a few blocks away–to our new world headquarters.



As you know, moving’s not an emotion-free experience. For one thing, it usually means the end of one era, and the start of a new one. To pack your boxes, moreover, you have to dig into the past. And then you have to throw some of that past away forever (unless you’re like me, in which case you’ll just want to keep lugging it around your whole life–although I was quite stern with myself this time.)

In any event, as we close in on our fourth year in business, we’re moving again. And we’re moving for a happy reason: We’ve outgrown our old space, and we need a bigger one.

Of course, having followed the technology industry for so long, we’re also deeply aware of the “New World Headquarters” curse, in which companies announce their move to a gleaming new campus on the very day in which they begin to go bust. (Think [email protected], Yahoo, etc.). We didn’t want to taunt the gods, so we didn’t adorn the new office with a 24-hour gourmet buffet and a water slide. And all 45 of us are going to strive hard to earn our new space.

(A buffet would have been rocking, though!)

Here it is--the old newsroom--unplugged. When we moved in here two years ago, this was the whole office--editorial and business. We only had 15 people then. And we had already moved three times. We loved this newsroom. But the only really important part of it has already gone. The executive suite. The newsroom got so full recently that Managing Editor Jessica Liebman and I got booted out of it. In our new home, happily, we'll be right back in the mix. Hey, wow, someone's still here! That's our President, Julie Hansen. She's unplugging network cables. More memories... Just after we moved in here, John Carney gave me a framed poster of my favourite TV show, Battlestar Gallactica. That's coming with us, of course. (John's at CNBC now. We miss him.) A Webby! (Or was it an honorable mention? Whatever.) And it's goodbye to 119 Fifth Avenue. (That guy sitting there? He's sitting right where a taxi crashed a couple of months ago. There was glass and police tape all over the place). And it's even goodbye to Fifth Avenue! But no worries. We're not going far. Just a couple of blocks over--to Park. But which building is it? The truth is, I haven't been to our new HQ since Julie dragged me over about four months ago. Pretty much all I remember is that there was some marble in the lobby and that our floor was filled with barf-coloured rugs. I thought it was 251, but then I peeked in the lobby and it didn't look quite right. But then I found it. 257! LOTS of marble in the lobby! And up we go, all the way to lucky 13. (Yes, I'm superstitious, and not just about the New World Headquarters curse. But when I was a kid I loved the No, 13. I wore it on all my jerseys in sports. And it was lucky for me then. So here's keeping our fingers crossed...) And here's the new lobby! OMG, it's fracking HUMONGOUS! And board room. And newsroom! For crying out loud, it's practically as big as CNN! (I know--I used to work there. 900 years ago). Phone booths, for those absolutely-have-to-be-private Nicholas Carlson investigations. See that??? That's a SERVER room! (But, truth be told, it was there when we sublet the place. We didn't change much, because we couldn't afford to. Pretty much all we did was paint and throw away the barf-coloured rugs). And, folks, we are talking VIEWS! You can practically see Bloomberg's World Headquarters from here. And some pointy building. Huge corner office! Our head of sales, Terry Lavin, gets to sit in there. (Why? Because without Terry and his team, we go poof). And there's my desk! Right in the middle of what will soon be the newsroom. I'm not actually going to sit at it, though. I read that horror story last week about how sitting all day slowly kills you. So I'm going to stand. (Sometimes). Here's the kitchen. Still needs some work. And you're never going to guess what's going here. That's right! A ping-pong table!! (I haven't played much ping pong in the past 25 years, but I'll go ahead and make a trash-talking confession: I'm thinking there might just be no one at the company right now who can beat me.) (Actually, our chairman, Kevin Ryan, has a ping-pong BALL MACHINE at his house, and I gather he's some sort of ping-pong champion. So I guess I won't be beating him.) So that's it--the quick tour. And now it's back to the conference room (the only place where the Internet's working). So, yes, it's a fine new office, and it will be great to have some more space. But the truth is--it's just an office. The actual COMPANY isn't here yet. The company is the ~45 or so folks who are working from home this afternoon. We've come a long way since Business Insider was three of us in a loading dock. I'm proud as hell of everyone. And I can't wait until Monday morning, when everyone gets here.

