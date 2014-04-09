HELP WANTED: Come Work For Business Insider's Markets Team

Business Insider is looking for the next great markets reporter to join our highly-respected Markets and Finance team.

The ideal candidate should be deeply interested in what makes markets move.

The markets reporter will be able to identify the news reports, earnings releases, analysts calls, and economic data that may be affecting stocks, industries and the markets as a whole. Apple, Google, Netflix, Sodastream, Green Mountain, and Tesla will all become familiar names. Importantly, the reporter should know what questions to ask and who to ask.

The ideal candidate will be obsessed with speed and accuracy. Competition in business news is intense, and readers reward the publications that can consistently own the top stories.

The candidate should also have strong communications skills and an ability to communicate in a conversational tone. Experience in markets or economic analysis at a financial services firm is a plus. Familiarity with new media (Twitter, Facebook, etc.) is also prized.

The candidate should be interested in working at a rapidly growing company, competing in a rapidly evolving medium.

Our work is referenced frequently by Wall Street professionals including economists, strategists, traders, and financial advisers. Our business news competitors also frequently cite our work because we are often the first to the story.

If you’re interested, please send your resume and cover letter to [email protected] Please note that this job is full-time out of our Manhattan headquarters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.