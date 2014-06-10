Business Insider Is Hiring A Marketing Manager

We’re looking for a creative, hardworking marketing manager with extremely strong writing and customer service skills to join our growing team. The role will support building the Business Insider brand, user acquisition and promotion activities for BI’s web site, events and subscription products.

Business Insider is the fastest growing business news site with over 45 million monthly users. BI events (including our flagship conference, IGNITION) bring together the top senior executives and entrepreneurs in publishing and technology. BI Intelligence, our research service helps thousands of business leaders make smarter decisions with news, in-depth reports, charts, and data that are timely, extensive and easy to use.

Are you someone who is passionate about the intersection of technology and media and will excel in this fast paced, startup environment?

If this role is for you, here are some of the traits you possess:

excellent written and verbal communication skills

proven ability to create promotional content on a daily basis with a background in journalism or copy-writing

familiar with the tools and tactics of online marketing, including PPC, display ads, social ads, email, conversion optimization

comfortable with analytics and reporting

knowledge of start-ups, tech companies, social, online and mobile media

intrinsic drive for great customer service

The role offers a unique chance to immerse in marketing, research and business journalism with a dynamic, entrepreneurial team. The ideal candidate has at least 4 years of marketing experience. Please apply here. Thanks in advance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.