HELP! Business Insider Is Hiring A Great Managing Editor

We’re looking to hire a super-sharp Managing Editor to help us as we expand our newsroom and launch a whole bunch of exciting new initiatives.



We need someone who can help us find great people, manage our publishing calendar, and work closely with our editors, writers, technology, sales, and business folks to make us much better at what we do.

To be clear:

If you have a sense of great content, that’s a plus, but this is not a content editorial job. This is an editorial management job.

(We need some great editors and writers, too, so if you’re interested in those jobs, please send Henry Blodget a note at [email protected]).

Key responsibilities for our Managing Editor will be:

handle editorial hiring and staff development

manage special projects

run our intern program (year-round)

maintain editorial calendar, scheduling key projects and keeping them on track

serve as liaison to other functional departments (Sales, Technology/Product, Email)

disseminate data and analytics to editorial staff

manage editorial admin functions such as organising events, tracking expenses, etc.

The position is located in our global headquarters in the Flatiron district of NYC.

Interested? Please send resume and note to Julie Hansen at [email protected].

