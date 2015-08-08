Business Insider is looking for an analytics manager

Business Insider, the fastest-growing digital business publisher, is looking for an experienced analytics manager to join our marketing team in New York City.

Your work will provide insights and influence the strategies impacting audience growth, engagements, revenues and more.

Responsibilities include:

Working collaboratively on regular reporting for various teams (Marketing, Editorial, Social, Research, etc.) using datasets from web, mobile (apps and web), e-commerce, social and email platforms.

Handling ad-hoc queries and custom report requests from all areas

Collaborating on testing and optimization efforts (landing pages, marketing campaigns, A/B tests, etc.)

Creatively using data for insights that help grow audience, improve retention, engagement, etc.)

Identifying metrics and data that provide better, more meaningful insights

Keeping track of industry trends related to audience measurement

The ideal candidate will have at least 2 years of hands-on web analytics experience including:

Web analytics software (GA, Omniture)

Social analytics experience is a plus

Intermediate knowledge of Microsoft Excel, Google Spreadsheets (VBA or JS macros a big plus)

Database or data warehouse experience (SQL a plus)

Bachelors degree in an analytical discipline

Understanding of data visualisation techniques

A knack for finding ways to add value and provide “aha!” insights

Intellectual curiosity and exhibiting a desire to move into the strategic analysis area.

Excellent verbal, written communication and presentation skills.

Solid understanding of the complex web ecosystems, best practices and applying this knowledge to their work.

This opening is immediate and is based out of our New York City office (no remote work or relocation assistance). If you’re the right person for this opportunity, please apply directly, and include a note detailing why you think this is the role for you!

NOW WATCH: Ridley Scott is about to show us a world where the Allies lost World War II



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.