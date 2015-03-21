Business Insider is looking for an Ad Traffic Coordinator in New York

Business Insider is looking for an Ad Traffic Coordinator in our New York office.

The Ad Traffic Coordinator will join an expanding Ad Operations team that is responsible for executing advertising campaigns for a growing list of advertisers and agencies. In addition, the individual will be trained and ultimately responsible for setting up new campaigns in our adserver, managing a reservations calendar, QA’ing client’s ads to ensure they work properly, and working with the Revenue Operations team to ensure campaigns launch without a hitch. This individual will be responsible for running campaigns on desktop and mobile formats.

This entry-level role is an incredible way to start your career at the fastest-growing business publisher. This role interacts with Sales, Account Management, Business Development, External Vendors, and BI Studios groups.

Duties include:

Ensuring that all aspects of campaigns get scheduled properly so campaigns go live on time

QAing the ads prior to going live; this includes making sure client assets work properly in all browsers and operating systems

Managing the set-up process for new ad campaigns

Coordinating all creative elements to be delivered on time for new campaigns, and working with all team members to ensure creative deadlines are met

Updating a reservations calendar to ensure team members properly schedule sponsorships

Some of the characteristics you’ve got:

BA/BS Degree with relevant internship experience

Extremely detail-oriented, exceptionally organised, and have the ability to multitask and manage multiple accounts

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Solid computer/technical sills

Thrive in a fast-paced, deadline oriented environment

Must have basic HTML knowledge and be familiar with Javascript and Flash

A basic knowledge of ad servers such as Sizemik, Flashtalking, PointRoll, DFP is helpful, but not required

If you want to start and grow your career in an operational-focused role and love the digital media space, please apply online and tell us why you’re a good fit for the team. Thanks in advance.

