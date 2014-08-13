Business Insider Is Looking For A Paid Lists Intern This Fall

Business Insider is looking for a paid intern to work on our Lists team.

BI Lists interns spend their time researching and writing our big signature lists and features, like the Best Colleges, Sexiest CEOs, and Coolest Small Businesses In America. You’ll get an author byline for every post you write.

We’re looking for someone who is smart, organised, and a meticulous researcher. You should be comfortable conducting in-depth research on everything from the coolest small businesses in cities around the world to the most impressive students at top universities.

This person should be comfortable working on a variety of subjects and juggling multiple projects at a time. You’d get the opportunity to work with all our verticals, so we welcome candidates with diverse interests.

As for qualifications, a journalism background and experience writing for a news site always helps, as do copy-editing skills and light HTML and Photoshop experience. Knowledge of social media and previous writing experience are both useful, too.

APPLY HERE with a resume and cover letter if interested, and specify why you’re interested in working on Lists.

Please note that this internship requires that you work in our Manhattan office. The internship term runs for approximately six months, with some flexibility on start and end dates. Interns are encouraged to work full-time (40 hours a week) if their schedule allows.

