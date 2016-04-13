Business Insider is launching a Facebook Messenger bot to deliver top stories via Messenger chat. Our readers will be able to sign-up to receive chat messages alerting them to the most important news, in real-time. The bot, “Business Insider Update,” will be available soon.

We are excited about this new offering because we know that messaging apps are exploding in popularity. In fact, according to Business Insider Intelligence, our subscription research service, messaging apps are quickly overtaking social platforms in daily active users.

“This new functionality is an ideal way for us to immediately and directly reach our users where they are,” said Julie Hansen, Business Insider’s president and COO. “And this is just the beginning — we’re excited to explore messaging as a powerful new way of engaging with our readers.”

BI’s Messenger app is built in partnership with Berlin-based Spectrm, which also built a Messenger service for BILD, Business Insider’s sister company within the Axel Springer SE family.

