Business Insider Launches Its Windows 8 App

Our new app for Windows 8 is live and available in the Windows 8 Store. It’s all the great content and articles you get from our desktop site optimised for Win8 and devices like the Surface tablet. We focused on intuitive navigation and an easy to read layout while still providing all our usual content across our many verticals.

The coolest feature is the live tile on the home screen that scrolls through headlines automatically.

Download it now from the Windows Store.

