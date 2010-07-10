Kikin Brings Business Insider To Your Browser, Everywhere

Business Insider has partnered with Kikin so you can take the site with you wherever you go on the web.



Kikin surfaces relevant posts, tweets, videos, and more from popular sites including Business Insider, no matter where you are online. It is a plug-in that you install in your browser.

Here’s how it works: Let’s say you are doing a search on Google for “Apple.” You may want to read news or reviews, watch video of latest Jobs speech, or buy an iPad. Wouldn’t it be cool if you could dig deeper inside sites you know at the same time as your search? Kikin does that, bringing you “Apple”-related content from Business Insider and other partners all within your kikin personal browser. You can also tie in your social networks and select the sites that matter the most, so the experience is fully personalised.

Give it a try and tell us what you think. Here’s the link for the install.

