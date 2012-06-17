GREAT NEWS: We're Launching A New "Politics" Section Edited By Analyst John Ellis Of NBC And FOX News

John Ellis

With huge budget deficits, massive debts, unsustainable entitlement spending, and rising tensions between the public and private sectors, the United States economy has never been more dominated by the collision of business and politics.So we’re pleased to announce that we’re launching a new section, Politix, that will cover this story in detail. We’re also pleased to announce that the section will be edited by former NBC News and FOX News analyst John Ellis.



Politix will focus on the intersection of politics, money, and business. Specific areas of coverage will include:

The growing crisis in national and municipal finance

The shifting balance of economic and military power in the world, and what it means for business and politics

The ever-more-heated power-struggle in federal and local governments as politicians try to find a way out of our fiscal crisis without getting voted out of office in the process

John Ellis is extraordinarily experienced editor, writer, and analyst who has been covering politics for nearly 30 years. Among other organisations, he has worked for or contributed to NBC, FOX, The Boston Globe, The Wall Street Journal, and Real Clear Politics. We’re thrilled to have him on the Business Insider team.

In the interests of full disclosure, John’s also a cousin of George W. Bush and his politics are generally conservative. (For what it’s worth, some other folks on the team here are generally liberal. And libertarian. So there’s something for everyone!)

Check out Politix here >

Here’s John’s full bio:

Over the course of his career in political journalism, John Ellis has been a political analyst, director of special projects and producer for the NBC News Election Unit (1978-1989), a political columnist for The Boston Globe (1994-1999), head of the Election Night “decision desk” operations for Fox News Channel (1998-2000), a contributing columnist for The Wall Street Journal’s op-ed page (2002-2006), a contributing columnist for Real Clear Politics, and the author of Ellisblog!, a mostly political website.



Mr. Ellis has also worked as a consultant and venture capitalist, focusing on start-up and early-stage companies. He will stay on in an advisory role to three of those companies.



From 2002-2004, Mr. Ellis was a Senior Fellow at the Combating Terrorism centre at West Point and lectured extensively on “future threats;” specifically the threat of genetically modified biological weapons. His essay on chemical and biological warfare was published by the West Point CTC in 2003 and has since been republished and widely circulated in military circles.



In January 2005, President George W. Bush awarded Mr. Ellis the Department of defence’s Outstanding Civilian Service Award — the US military’s highest civilian honour – for his work at West Point and for the US Army.



Mr. Ellis is married and lives near the Hudson River with his wife Susan, an executive with the Omnicom Group of Companies, and their two children.

