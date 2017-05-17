Business Insider Australia is hiring a commercial editor to join the team in Sydney

Business Insider Australia is seeking a commercial editor to join its growing team in Sydney.

This is an exciting opportunity to make an impact at Business Insider, one of the most-read business titles both globally and in Australia, where it reaches more than a million people each month.

We connect the digital generation with the news, ideas, technologies, and trends that are changing the world. Your role in driving, shaping, and developing the offering to our audience is unlimited. We’re collaborative and dynamic, with a high-performance culture built for the digital age.

The commercial editor is an important function in our team. The mission is to deliver outstanding native content campaigns for our commercial partners and requires a detailed grasp of the Business Insider audience, brand, and writing style.

Strong general knowledge of business, economics, technology, and lifestyle is a must. You will help build, maintain, and execute on a calendar of campaigns delivered on time and to the delight of readers and clients.

This is an excellent opportunity for an entrepreneurial, budding writer with a passion for great stories and who will enjoy the fast-paced working environment in our growing business. There is significant scope for career development and coaching.

This role requires:

strong writing skills;

initiative and creativity;

the ability to hit deadlines, and

experience building and maintaining strong internal working relationships.

This role may suit a journalist with a few years’ experience, or a candidate with experience in advertising, marketing or other communications roles who would like to make the jump to a writing-focused career in the publishing industry.

Business Insider’s Australian edition is published by Allure Media, a fast-growing, digital-only publisher that takes global brands to the Australian market. We are based in the Sydney CBD.

To apply, please send a short cover letter (500 words max) and a CV (2 pages max) to jobs [at] businessinsider.com.au. All correspondence will be in strictest confidence. No calls or recruiters.

Applications close June 2, 2017.

