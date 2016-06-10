Tesla’s Model S: one of the many technology innovations reshaping the world.

Business Insider Australia is looking for a technology editor to join the team in Sydney.

Business Insider is a global business news brand with a unique audience of over 900,000 people in Australia and tens of millions around the world.

This position is about joining the big league.

Your brief is to cover Australia’s technology sector, breaking exclusive news stories and writing analysis and commentary that connects the dots for readers between industry developments in Australia and the global trends reshaping the world for consumers and business.

Business Insider covers technology professionals, investing, and thought leaders, and everything they do, as well as consumer technology. Some reviewing of major products is also part of the role.

This role would suit an ambitious journalist with a few years’ experience. A background in technology journalism is helpful but not essential. What is absolutely required is an entrepreneurial attitude, as is the ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

You should:

be capable of generating original ideas daily;

write quickly and cleanly;

enjoy working in a fast-paced environment;

have strong digital publishing skills and be comfortable with social media, and

show awareness of how today’s smart professionals consume media.

You will join our award-winning team, working from our office in the Sydney CBD. Business Insider Australia is part of Allure Media, which publishes the Australian editions of global brands including Gizmodo and POPSUGAR. The package is competitive with opportunities for flexible working arrangements and opportunities to travel.

To apply, email jobs [at] businessinsider.com.au with a CV (maximum two pages) and a cover letter (maximum 500 words) by June 17th. All correspondence will be in strict confidence. You must have Australian working rights to apply. No calls or recruiters.

*Nielsen Digital Content Measurement, March & April 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.