Welcome, Business Insider Italia!

Business Insider launched an Italian edition Monday. Readers in Italy will be redirected automatically to the new site.

BI Italia publishes in Italian and is headquartered in Milan. It is published by leading Italian publisher Gruppo Editoriale L’Espresso and will work closely with parent company’s flagship property, La Repubblica.

The new site is edited by Giovanni Pons, a financial journalist with almost 30 years of experience who has worked for La Repubblica since 2000 and written two books.

BI Italia is launching just in time to cover the Italian referendum on proposed constitutional changes on December 4, which has the potential to shake the Eurozone. The team will be live blogging the entire voting process and aftermath.

BI Italia joins the international family of Business Insider as the 13 international edition:

Benvenuto, BI Italia!

