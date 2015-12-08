Business Insider is hiring a paid intern who loves to write about science

Business Insider Science is looking for a paid editorial intern to join us this Winter!

Interns at Business Insider aren’t sent on coffee runs or forced to spend their days filing or making copies.

Instead, they are an integral part of our team. Many of our current writers and editors started as interns.

As a BI intern, you’ll spend your time doing meaningful, important work: researching, pitching, writing, and even breaking science news. We want people who can find their own stories, pitch them, and write quickly, cleanly, and intelligently.

Our style is smart, conversational, exciting, and geared toward non-scientists. Careful attention to detail and an ability to be efficient in a quick-turnaround environment are both skills that are absolutely required for this job. We also prize agility in and enthusiasm for tackling wildly different topics — from the latest fitness trends to the growing problem of climate change to new research in space and psychology.

Our aim is to help readers engage with the world around them in as many smart, creative ways as possible. Science is everywhere.

This position is at our Flatiron headquarters in New York City. Internships run for six months and interns are encouraged to work up to 40 hours a week.

Consider applying if:

You have awesome writing and copy editing skills.

You can translate complicated studies, decrypt complex developments, and make science and health exciting for a general audience.

You’re constantly coming up with new story ideas.

You’re ready to take one subject or piece of news, research, and tackle it from multiple angles.

You always have something to add to the conversation when it comes to trending news.

You thrive in a fast-paced, collaborative setting.

Apply here with a resume, clips, and a cover letter telling us what makes you passionate about science reporting.

