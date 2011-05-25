Business Insider Is Looking For An AWESOME Video Intern!

Photo: Business Insider

Business Insider is looking for an awesome (paid!) video intern to shoot and edit videos and produce daily audio podcasts.The ideal candidate should have superb post-production video editing skills and know the ins and outs of Final Cut.



This intern should know how to bring in proper graphics and other media, when to make the right transitions, where to adjust audio levels and lighting, etc. The video intern should be able to edit anything from a basic one-on-one interview to a frenetic rant in front of a green screen.

The ideal candidate has to know how to shoot video. Ability to light, frame and shoot basic one-on-one interviews is a must. The best person for this position must be able to shoot broadcast news style packages and quick “man on the street” interviews outside the office.

The intern will also help produce two daily podcasts – one about general news and another about tech and gadgets. The candidate should be familiar with recording audio tracks in GarageBand, monitoring and adjusting audio levels on a sound mixer, and doing light post-production audio editing.

Bonus points go to someone who can write and is knowledgeable about YouTube and the web video space. Photoshop skills preferred.

If interested, send your resume, cover letter, and samples of your work to Jessica Liebman at [email protected] Note: This position requires that you work full time in our Manhattan office.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.