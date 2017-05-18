Business Insider is looking for an associate global news editor to join the team in Sydney

Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Business Insider is looking for an experienced journalist to lead coverage of Asia-Pacific and world news for its global audience from the Sydney newsroom.

We connect the digital generation with the news, ideas, technologies, and trends that are changing the world. Your role in driving, shaping, and developing the offering to our audience is unlimited. We’re collaborative and dynamic, with a high-performance culture built for the digital age.

Working closely with editors in the US and UK to enhance Business Insider’s 24-hour coverage of international affairs for our global audience, you will spearhead our daily coverage of world news and current affairs in the Asian time zone.

Your daily reporting will have vast reach to our worldwide readership of tens of millions of professionals.

On any given day you could lead coverage of a broad range of issues, from North Korea’s nuclear program or military tensions in the South China Sea, to environmental policy challenges or major breaking news developments anywhere in the world.

The ideal candidate:

Has several years’ experience in a digital news environment

Has a firm grasp of global current affairs, especially in the Asia Pacific region

Understands the Business Insider brand, tone and writing voice;

Has excellent general knowledge on current affairs, foreign policy, technology and business;

Enjoys working in high-pressure situations and as part of a team;

Communicates clearly, both verbally and in writing;

Can write quickly and cleanly;

Has a can-do attitude, and

Is comfortable publishing on a range of social media platforms.

This is an exciting and challenging new role that will require initiative, a well-developed news sense, and strong digital production skills. It may suit a reporter or digital news producer interested in developing as an editor.

Business Insider’s Australian office is in the Sydney CBD.

To apply, please send a short cover letter (500 words max) and a CV (2 pages max) to jobs [at] businessinsider.com.au. All correspondence will be in strictest confidence. No calls or recruiters.

Applications close June 2, 2017.

