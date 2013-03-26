Business Insider Is Looking For An Associate Contributors Editor

Business Insider is looking for an awesome Associate Editor to join our fast-growing Contributors team.



The ideal candidate, above all, is interested in editing, copy editing, packaging, story selection, and is a voracious consumer of news on the web, with a whole roster of interesting blogs and Twitter feeds they follow.

To do this job well, this editor needs to be meticulous in their attention to detail.

Among other things, this Associate Editor’s responsibilities would be to:

Review and edit contributor stories from our library of 200+ syndication partners

Rewrite headlines to fit Business Insider style (snappier, more provocative)

Become familiar with verticals and search for potential contributors

Be comfortable with production work and quick turnaround for inputting new stories and slideshows

Qualifications:

At least 1 year of experience editing online news

Familiarity with web production and Content Management Systems

Basic knowledge of Photoshop

If interested, please send your resume and cover letter to [email protected]. Be specific: why are you the one for the job?

Please note that this job is full-time out of our Manhattan headquarters.

