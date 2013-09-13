Business Insider Is Looking For A Paid Social Media Editor Intern

Business Insider is on the hunt for a paid Social Media Editor intern. We’re looking for somebody that eats, breathes and sleeps social media.

This person already knows or is eager to learn how to reach an audience on each different social network with the right brand tone and content, and somebody who understands that social media waits for nobody. Keeping up with innovation and social trends will be a must.

Requirements

-Communication pro

-Some writing experience

-Addicted to the Internet

-Ability to multi-task

-Extremely fast learner

-Is looking for a career in social media editorial

-A sense of humour

-Good news judgement

-An eye for imagery

-Basic Photoshop skills

-BA or anticipated graduation by December

A bonus if you have …

-Experience running/growing social media networks/campaigns for a brand or publication.

-CMS experience

-Understanding of social metrics and traffic tracking (Google Analytics, Facebook Insights, Twitter Analytics, etc)

-Can create killer gifs

What you will be doing …

-Monitor social traffic across the board

-Post daily to Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and G+

-Build BI presence on new social media platforms

-Problem solve social media issues when they arise

If you’re interested (and you should be), please send your resume, online profile, writing samples, links to your personal social media accounts (Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Etc.), and any social media accounts you have run for a brand or organisation to [email protected]

Please note that the internship is 40 hours a week at our Manhattan office.



