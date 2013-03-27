Business Insider Is Looking For A Reporter To Cover Advertising And Marketing

This is not a real reporter.

Business Insider needs a reporter to write about advertising and to help build our coverage of marketing and media.



This will be the most fun job in journalism right now.

For instance, remember how Ford was forced to apologise for its bound-and-gagged women ads? We broke that first. Who published images of the factory Coke uses to remove the cocaine from its soda ingredients? That was us. Who uncovered the check-kiting scheme that collapsed Leo Burnett in Greece? Us again.

The job requires a mix of blogging, traditional beat reporting, commentary and analysis. We need a star:

someone with a knowledge of the ad agency/adtech/social media marketing business;

someone who can work quickly and independently;

someone whose spelling, punctuation and headline-writing are impeccable;

someone who can work without too much supervision and is comfortable cranking out several items per day.

someone who knows how to use blogs, Twitter, Linkedin, Facebook and other social media to attract and engage an audience.

someone who thinks that the way advertising is usually covered in newspapers and trade mags is criminally boring.

You will also attend a lot of cool parties here in New York.

This is NOT a traditional reporting job!

The pay is dependent on your experience.

To apply: Please send an email consisting of no more than three paragraphs about yourself, a link to your LinkedIn resume, and five clips to [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.