Business Insider Is Looking For A Photoshop Wizard To Teach Us Tricks

Photo: Background GordonTarpley on Flikr

Calling all Photoshop pros: Business Insider is in need of your guidance.We’re interested in holding a class at Business Insider’s World Headquarters to teach our editors the tricks of the trade when it comes to Photoshop– from resizing to cropping, extracting, strategic erasing and beyond.



We’ve created some cool graphics in the past, like Mark Zuckerberg killing this bison and Lloyd Blankfein as Crocodile Dundee, but we figure the sky’s the limit — and we’d like to get all of the editors on board.

The class would have to be tailored specifically to our editors, so it would take some careful planning.

Please shoot me an email if you think you’re the one for this gig.

