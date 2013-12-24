Business Insider Is Looking For A Paid Science Intern This Spring

Business Insider’s science team is looking for a full-time paid editorial intern to join us for the Spring.

Here’s a quick test to see if you qualify:

Did Curiosity’s dangerous descent get your heart pumping?

Do you like to talk about weird animals?

Do your debates about healthcare get heated?

If so, you should probably apply to join the Business Insider science team as our Spring editorial intern.

Our science vertical (check it out at Businessinsider.com/science) is expanding our coverage and are looking for someone to round out our team and help us add personality, fun, and intelligence to our science reporting.

We cover everything from the latest medical discoveries and weird animal videos to space ships and the changing climate. As our intern, you’ll write blog posts and feature-length articles that you’ve pitched or been assigned.

No running out for coffee here — we have our own coffee, right in the office, all you can drink.

Other perks? We have lots of free snacks, and a ping-pong table where we hold quarterly tournaments.

When it comes to qualifications, we want someone who is passionate about a career in science journalism. That could mean you’ve been writing a personal science blog about your work in the lab or are active on social media but it could also mean you are a journalist who is passionate about science.

Also important: copy-editing skills, an attention to detail, and light HTML and Photoshop experience. Knowledge of social media and previous writing experience in a quick-turn-around environment are both useful, too.

We are looking for someone who loves science, and a self-described nerd would fit the bill nicely.

Please send your resume and three writing clips to [email protected] And, please note: this internship requires that you work in our Manhattan office at least three days a week, though we would love someone who could come in every day.

Interested in a journalism internship but have never heard of Business Insider? Here’s some reading on our company and where we’re headed. Here’s another article on our latest round of financing.

