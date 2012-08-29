Business Insider Is Looking For A Paid Science Intern This Fall

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Business Insider’s science team is looking for a paid editorial intern to join us for the Fall.Here’s a quick test to see if you qualify:



Did Curiosity’s dangerous descent get your heart pumping?

Do you like to talk about weird animals?

Do your debates about healthcare get heated?

A yes to any or all of these questions may mean you may have an addiction to science and you should probably apply to join the Business Insider science team as our Fall editorial intern. We just started up our science vertical (check it out at Businessinsider.com/science) and are looking for someone to round out our team and help us add personality, fun, and intelligence to our science reporting.

We cover everything from the latest medical discoveries and weird animal videos to the Mars rover’s latest wanderings and the changing climate. As our intern, you’ll write blog posts and put together slide shows that you’ve pitched or been assigned. No running out for coffee here — we have our own right in the office, all you can drink.

Other perks? We have lots of free snacks, and a ping-pong table where we hold quarterly tournaments.

When it comes to qualifications, a journalism background always helps, as do copy-editing skills and light HTML and Photoshop experience. Knowledge of social media and previous writing experience are both useful, too. We are looking for someone who loves science, and a self-described nerd would fit the bill nicely.

Please send your resume and three writing clips to [email protected] And, please note: this internship requires that you work in our Manhattan office at least three days a week.

Interested in a journalism internship but have never heard of Business Insider? Here’s some reading on our company and where we’re headed. Here’s another article on our latest round of financing.

