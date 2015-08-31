Business Insider is hosting its first ever resume contest.

Resumes won’t guarantee you a job but it will make a first impression on your prospective employer and get your foot in the door.

For this woman, it got her immediate interviews with Airbnb, Uber, and LinkedIn and landed her the tech job of her dreams. Imagine what it could do for you.

We are looking for creative submissions that will make any employer do a double-take.

Whether you created your own on Word, InDesign, or nixed technology and built it by hand, we want to see the best you’ve got.

Send your most ingenious resumes to [email protected]. We will publish the best templates on Business Insider in a few weeks.

NOW WATCH: 5 things you should never put on your résumé



