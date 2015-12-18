Business Insider is hiring a VP, Strategic Communications

Business Insider is looking to recruit a VP of Strategic Communications. This new role will be the chief strategist and partner for the executive team in placing compelling stories that highlight the company’s growth and thought-leadership.
Success will be reflected in more (positive) trade exposure, speaking opportunities, and strategic programs that elevate the brand. Generating positive consumer press will be a secondary goal.
What you’ll do:
- Develop thought-leadership and executive visibility plans to elevate the profile of the c-suite and various company spokespeople
- Secure industry accolades for our brands and content
- Grow press exposure, particularly in the trade press
- Use social media strategically to support comms goals
- Develop clear, consistent communications strategies for critical issues
- Work closely with the comms team of our parent company, Axel Springer, to coordinate messaging and support their international communications goals
- Maximise awareness of Business Insider’s annual IGNITION conference
- Develop close, productive relationships with journalists, industry influencers and key partners across relevant disciplines
- Create an annual PR summary to be published online
Who you are:
- You have a degree or advanced degree in a related field
- You have excellent verbal and written skills and are able to clearly articulate concepts
- You have a nuanced command of social media
- You are a resourceful self-starter
- You demonstrate experience in developing strategic, fully integrated and cohesive PR campaigns and marketing strategies that drive awareness
- You have a full (digital) Rolodex of media contacts, especially in media and advertising beats
- You are well-spoken, confident, collaborative and ambitious, and expert in dealing with high-level executives both internally and externally
- You have at least 7-10 years of communications experience
- You are experienced at acting as a media spokesperson
- You have a flexible mindset that thrives in a fast-moving environment with a strong preference for transparency
Business Insider is one of the fastest growing digital-first media companies online today. If you’re ready to take on the next challenge of building and expanding our brand presence, this is a great opportunity. Please upload your resume and links to your recent work, and tell us why you’re a good fit for the role. Thanks in advance.
