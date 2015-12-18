Business Insider is hiring a VP, Strategic Communications

Business Insider is looking to recruit a VP of Strategic Communications. This new role will be the chief strategist and partner for the executive team in placing compelling stories that highlight the company’s growth and thought-leadership.

Success will be reflected in more (positive) trade exposure, speaking opportunities, and strategic programs that elevate the brand. Generating positive consumer press will be a secondary goal.

What you’ll do:

Develop thought-leadership and executive visibility plans to elevate the profile of the c-suite and various company spokespeople

Secure industry accolades for our brands and content

Grow press exposure, particularly in the trade press

Use social media strategically to support comms goals

Develop clear, consistent communications strategies for critical issues

Work closely with the comms team of our parent company, Axel Springer, to coordinate messaging and support their international communications goals

Maximise awareness of Business Insider’s annual IGNITION conference

Develop close, productive relationships with journalists, industry influencers and key partners across relevant disciplines

Create an annual PR summary to be published online

Who you are:

You have a degree or advanced degree in a related field

You have excellent verbal and written skills and are able to clearly articulate concepts

You have a nuanced command of social media

You are a resourceful self-starter

You demonstrate experience in developing strategic, fully integrated and cohesive PR campaigns and marketing strategies that drive awareness

You have a full (digital) Rolodex of media contacts, especially in media and advertising beats

You are well-spoken, confident, collaborative and ambitious, and expert in dealing with high-level executives both internally and externally

You have at least 7-10 years of communications experience

You are experienced at acting as a media spokesperson

You have a flexible mindset that thrives in a fast-moving environment with a strong preference for transparency

Business Insider is one of the fastest growing digital-first media companies online today. If you’re ready to take on the next challenge of building and expanding our brand presence, this is a great opportunity. Please upload your resume and links to your recent work, and tell us why you’re a good fit for the role. Thanks in advance.

