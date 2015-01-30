Business Insider Is Hiring Summer 2015 Interns!

Business Insider is looking for paid interns to join our editorial team this summer!

As an intern at Business Insider, there’s no getting coffee, filing, or making copies.

Our interns are an integral part of our team. Many of our current writers and editors started as interns.

BI Interns spend their time doing meaningful work: researching, writing, pitching and producing features — even breaking news if the timing’s right.

Interns are encouraged to work full-time (40 hours a week) if their schedule allows.

Other perks? We have tons of free snacks and drinks, a great office environment, and a ping-pong table where we hold quarterly tournaments.

When it comes to qualifications, a journalism background and experience writing for a news site always helps, as do copy-editing skills and light HTML and Photoshop experience. Knowledge of social media and previous writing experience are both useful, too.

If interested, APPLY HERE with your resume and cover letter. Please briefly describe which BI section(s) interest you most and why. We are hiring for all verticals listed on the nav bar, including but not limited to:

Finance/Markets

Tech

Retail

Science

Entertainment

Contributors (also hiring now!)

Strategy/Careers (also hiring now!)

Personal Finance

Life

Travel

Lists

Visual Features (also hiring now!)

Sports

Politics

And, please note: this internship requires that you work in our Manhattan office. The internship term runs from May – September, with some flexibility on start and end dates.

